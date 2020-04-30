3.5-inch Whiskey Lake SBC ships with Ubuntu image

Advantech’s 3.5-inch “MIO-5373” SBC runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU and offers up to 32GB DDR4, up to 64GB eMMC, triple display support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x M.2, and MI/O expansion.



The MIO-5373 follows a long list of other 3.5-inch SBCs with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors (see farther below). It may be late to the party, but the SBC is one of the more feature-rich models we have seen.

Although it lacks USB 3.1 Gen2, you get all the usual features plus triple and 4K displays, eMMC, CAN, ruggedization features, M.2 with NVMe, and Advantech’s MI/O expansion interface. The SBC is designed for high-powered, but space-constrained embedded applications such as medical equipment, automation control systems, outdoor kiosks, CNC machines, and factory automation add-ons for AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles).







MIO-5373, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







MIO-5373 portside view



Advantech supports the MIO-5373 with Win 10 and Ubuntu Linux images accompanied by drivers and software APIs for the built-in iManager3.0, a hardware/software platform based on Advantech’s EIO-201 embedded controller. The controller offers power sequence control, GPIO, hardware monitoring, smart fan control, and a watchdog timer. It also has domain-focused features like RS-232/422/485 at up to 1Mbps, I2C (100kb/400kb/1Mb), and CANBus.The SBC supports Advantech’s optional WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn IoT device operations and management software, which monitors device health, provides real-time control over power on/off, and performs troubleshooting routines and OTA updates. The platform “makes it easy to integrate, visualize, operate, and manage industrial IoT devices through public or private cloud,” says Advantech.

The MIO-5373 can be purchased with 15W Whiskey Lake CPUs including the dual-core Core i3-8145UE and four quad-core options led by the up to 4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. A Celeron 4305UE is available on request.







MIO-5373 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Only the quad-core i7-8665UE and i5-8365UE SKUs support -40 to 85°C temperatures while the others have a 0 to 60°C range. The SBC cools the CPU with four symmetrical heatsink screw holes and is protected with 95% relative humidity, non-condensing humidity resistance and 3.5Grms vibration resistance. The board runs on a wide-range 12-24V AT/ATX power supply with optional DC jack.

Specifications listed for the MIO-5373 include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” UE-series Core and Celeron (2x or 4x core @ up to 2.0GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Core) or 610 (Celeron); 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W)

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4 via 2x sockets at 2400MHz

Storage: 32GB eMMC 5.1, expandable to 64GB SATA III interface SATA and NVMe available on M.2 B-key (see expansion below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I219 and I210-IT) with WoL

Display/media: HDMI 1.4 port up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30/24Hz DP 1.2 up to 4096 x 2306 @ 60Hz Dual-channel, 48-bit LVDS up to 1920 x 1200 or optional eDP 1.4 at up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz Triple simultaneous display support Realtek ALC-888S audio codec with Line-in and Line-out jacks and a mic interface

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (USB 3.0) host ports 2x USB 2.0 headers 2x RS232/422/485 (1x port, 1x header) 2x 8-bit GPIO or 2 x RS-232 (by request) CANBus 2.0 SMBus, I2C, LPC, fan, front-panel, invertor

Expansion: M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT or AI accel. card M.2 B-Key 2280/3042 with SATA, NVMe (PCIe x2), or LTE; optional swap-out for M.2 M-key 2280 with NVMe (PCIe x4) MI/O (AKA MIOe) connector for 4 PCIe x1 (x1/x2/x4), USB2.0, LPC, SMBus, line-out, 12V/5V modules

Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery; TPM 2.0; LED; cables; heatsink; iManager 3.0; optional WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn; optional heatspreader

Power — 12-24V DC header (optional DC jack); AT/ATX supply

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C; -40 to 85°C available on some CPU SKUs

Other ruggedization — 3.5Grms vibration resistance; 95% relative humidity tolerance (non-condensing) at 40°C

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Images for Ubuntu and Win 10

Other 3.5-inch Whiskey Lake SBCs include Aaeon’s GENE-WHU6, Kontron’s 3.5″-SBC-WLU, Ibase’s IB919, Commell’s LE-37N, Congatec’s Conga-JC370, and ASRock’s SBC-350.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MIO-5373. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement and product page.