3.5-inch Tiger Lake SBC offers quad displays, 2.5GbE, and M.2 with PCIe Gen4

Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-370” SBC features a Tiger Lake UP3 CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, GbE and 2.5GbE ports, quadruple displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.



Commell was one of the first companies to announce a Pico-ITX board with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform with its LP-179 SBC and has now followed up with a larger, 3.5-inch board. The LE-370 follows other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake boards including Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.







LE-370, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The LE-370 supports any Tiger Lake UP3 embedded “E” variant, as well as the industrial-focused ”GRE” models, which add TSN, Intel TCC, and functional safety (FuSa) features. The SBC defaults to the quad-core Core i7-1185G7E and dual-core Celeron 6305E. No OS was listed, but Linux or Windows should do the job. Other 3.5-inch Commell SBCs include the Whiskey Lake based LE-37N and Coffee Lake powered LS-37L

Unlike the 3.5-inch Tiger Lake SBCs from Aaeon, Ibase, and Kontron, the SBC is limited to 32GB DDR4 instead of 64GB. Otherwise, the board is highly competitive. Like Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, you get 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports for up to 10Gbps throughput, and like the Aaeon and Kontron entries, you get both 1GbE and 2.5GbE ports.

The LE-370 lacks the M.2 B-key slot with SIM support of the Ibase and Kontron boards. However, you get an M.2 E-key for WiFi, M.2 M-key with PCIe Gen4 for NVMe, mini-PCIe with mSATA, and dual SATA III interfaces.







LE-370 portside view

(click image to enlarge)



Like the other boards, Commell’s entry provides quadruple simultaneous display support, in this case via DP, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS. The SBC is further equipped with various serial, USB, GPIO, audio, and other headers. The board is powered by a 9-35VDC input and offers a watchdog and RTC.

Specifications listed for the LE-370 include:

Processor — Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 “E” or “GRE” (FCBGA1528 package); defaults to Core i7-1185G7E with 4x octa-threaded cores @ 1.2GHz (4.4GHz Turbo) or dual-core, 1.8GHz Celeron 6305E; Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 15W TDP (configurable)

Memory — up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 via a single socket

Storage: 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0,1 and Intel Rapid Storage Technology mSATA available via mini-PCIe (see expansion) NVMe SSD available via M.2 M-key (see expansion)

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i219-LM with AMT 12.0) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i225-LM) WiFi/BT available via M.2 E-key (see expansion)

Display/media: DisplayPort HDMI port VGA port LVDS (18/24-bit, single/dual channel) with +3.3V/+5V/+12V LCD inverter Quadruple display and up to 4K support Optional DP to VGA and DP to LVDS modules Audio I/O header (Realtek ALC262)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 host ports 2x USB 2.0 2x RS-232 2x RS232/422/485 GPIO, PS/2, SMBus

Expansion: Mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support (mSATA co-laid with 1x SATA) M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/Bluetooth M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen4 and NVMe

Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery; CPU cooling fan

Power — 9-35V DC

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C with 10%~90%, non-condensing relative humidity

Dimensions — 144 x 101mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LE-370. More information may be found on Commell’s product page.

