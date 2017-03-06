3.5-inch Skylake SBC offers 4x SATA, 4x PCIe, and 5x USB 3.0

ADL’s Linux-friendly, 3.5-inch “ADLQ170HDS” SBC offers Intel’s 6th Gen Core CPUs with extended temp support and plenty of of SATA 3, PCIe, and USB 3.0.



ADL Embedded Solutions announced a 3.5-inch “ADLQ170HDS” SBC, joining other ADL 3.5-inch entries such as the Intel Atom E3800-based ADLE3800HD. This time Intel’s 6th Gen “Skylake-U” Core CPUs are on tap. Other 3.5-inch Skylake-U boards include Commell’s LE-37G and Aaeon’s GENE-SKU6.







ADLQ170HDS

(click image to enlarge)



The ADLQ170HDS supports quad- and dual-core Skylake-U Core chips with TDPs of 35W and under. The chips are available in an LGA1151 socket, and are accompanied by an Intel Q170HDS chipset. Drivers are available for Linux and Windows.

The SBC would appear to offer the standard 146 x 102mm dimensions of the 3.5-inch format, and is available in 20 to 70°C or -40 to 85°C models. The board is touted for its “high MTBF, long-life availability, hardware and firmware revision control, obsolescence management, technical, engineering, and design support.”

The ADLQ170HDS is designed for a variety of embedded applications ranging from border security to drone payload computing, according to ADL. Mostly these are non-multimedia industrial applications with a focus on storage. The board lacks LVDS or audio I/O, and is limited to a coastline DVI-I/HDMI 1.4 port and an IPEX interface for DVI/HDMI/DP, with the latter supporting up to 4K resolution.

On the other hand, ADL’s board supports up to 32GB DDR4 — twice that of the Commell and Aaeon competition, although the standard SKUs are listed at 8GB and 16GB. It also offers 4x SATA III interfaces, compared to Commell’s dual SATA connections and Aaeon’s SATA and mSATA ports.

You get 4x PCIe interfaces, but there are no standard mini-PCIe slots, which are found on the other boards. There is, however, an optional expansion daughter card that includes 3x mini-PCIe slots and an M.2 Key-B with SATA support.

Like its competitors, the ADLQ170HDS offers dual GbE ports and 4x coastline USB 3.0 ports, and it also supplies one more 3.0 interface and 6x USB 2.0 connections internally. Other features, however, are limited to a serial port, 8-bit GPIO, a watchdog, and TPM 2.0 security. Optional accessories include a heat spreader, heatsink, cable kit, and a 37mm high standoff kit.

The following specifications are listed for the ADLQ170HDS:

Processor — Intel Core “Skylake-U” dual- and quad-core CPUs (<35W TDP); LGA1151 socket; Intel Q170HDS chipset

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via 2x SODIMM sockets

Storage — 4x SATA 3.0 (6Gbps) with RAID 0/1/5/10

Display: DVI-I/HDMI 1.4 port (up to 2560 x 1600 @60Hz with HDMI) DVI/HDMI/DisplayPort IPEX port (up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz with DP)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (1x with PXE boot and WoL)

Other I/O: 5x USB 3.0 (4x ports, 1x IPEX) 6x USB 2.0 interfaces RS-232 port 8-bit GPIO

Expansion — 4x PCIe x1 interfaces; optional mini-PCIe/M.2 daughter card

Other features — Watchdog; TPM 2.0

Power — 3.3V, 5V, 5VS (12V for fan)

Dimensions — 3.5-inch form factor

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C or -40 to 85°C

Operating system – Linux and Windows drivers



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ADLQ170HDS SBC. More information may be found on ADL’s ADLQ170HDS product page.