Wireless ready, 3.5-inch signage SBC runs Android

VIA’s 3.5-inch “VAB-630” SBC deploys Android 5.0 on a dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC, and provides optional touchscreen and wireless modules.



The VIA Technologies VAB-630 SBC follows several signage oriented products from VIA that run Android on homegrown Cortex-A9 SoCs, such as the VIA Elite E1000 Pico-ITX SBC. The VAB-630 runs Android 5.0 on a similar 1GHz dual-core -A9 VIA SoC with Mali-400 SP GPU. In this case, VIA uses the 146 x 102mm, 3.5-inch form factor.







VAB-630 showing front (left) and rear I/O panels

The VIA VAB-630 is designed for smart signage in retail, office, and factory environments, including kiosks, signage displays, and HMI factory automation devices. The commercial range (0 to 60°C) SBC is loaded with 1GB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, 512KB SPI flash, and a microSD slot.

The rear panel of the board is equipped with coastline ports including HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 2.0 host, RS-232, and a 10/100 Ethernet port available via an AX88772C USB 2.0 to Ethernet controller. A 12VDC power jack is available, with options including a 5V supply and a 12V to 36W power adapter.







VAB-630 front and back detail views

On the front panel, you’ll find the aforementioned microSD slot, as well as a micro-USB OTG port and a DIO port supporting 10x GPIO with 3.3V power. Two audio I/O jacks are linked to a VIA VT1603A I2S codec. A power button and LED are also found on the front panel.

Onboard interfaces include a mini-PCIe slot and a SIM Card slot. Optional wireless communication modules include a mini-PCIe 3G module and a USB-based WiFi/Bluetooth module.







VAB-630 optional accessories

VIA Smart ETK for Android used for stepper motor application

The VAB-630 has an LVDS interface as well as an I2C touchscreen connector on the back of the board that connects to an optional 10.1-inch capacitive touch panel. There are additional connectors for USB, UART/console, reset, and RTC battery.A VIA Smart Embedded ETK for Android development stack features a watchdog function, power and reboot APIs, an RTC-based scheduled wake-up feature, and a demo. The VIA Smart ETK (Embedded Tool Kit) also “enables legacy I/O support such as RS-232, by opening up GPIO, I2C, and CAN bus ports to the application,” says VIA. Customization services are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability details were provided for the VIA VAB-630. More information may be found at the VIA Technologies VAB-630 product page, and VIA will be demonstrating the board at Embedded World 2017, booth #2-551, Hall 2, on Mar. 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany.

