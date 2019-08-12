3.5-inch SBC takes quad-core Whiskey Lake-U for a spin

Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-37N” SBC features an up to quad-core, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processor plus triple display support, 2x SATA III, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion.



Commell, which has gone all out for Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake chips with embedded boards including its 3.5-inch LE-37M, has now launched a 3.5-inch single board computer that supports the more power-efficient, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processors. The user manual indicates the new LE-37N board runs Linux and Windows.







LE-37N

(click image to enlarge)



The LE-37N joins other 3.5-inch Whiskey Lake U-series boards including Congatec’s Conga-JC370 and ASRock’s SBC-350 . There are also several Whiskey Lake boards with other form factors, including Aaeon’s community-backed UP Xtreme

The LE-37N appears to support any Whiskey Lake U-series processor with a FCBGA1528 package, but defaults to the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz Core i7-8665UE with 8MB cache, 15W TDP, and 24-EU Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics. You can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual sockets.

For storage, you get dual SATA III interfaces and a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support. There’s also an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for a WiFi/Bluetooth module. Dual Intel-based GbE ports are also available.

Triple simultaneous displays can be accomplished via a 4K HDMI port, a DVI interface, an 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS connection, and a fourth display interface of your choice. One SKU offers 4K-ready DisplayPort while the other gives you a choice between VGA and a second LVDS. An LCD inverter and Realtek ALC262-driven HD audio interfaces are also onboard.

The LE-37N is equipped with 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, which means the real 10Gbps USB 3.1 as opposed to USB 3.1 Gen 1, which is the new name for USB 3.0. There’s also an RS232 COM port, as well as a second RS232 and 2x RS232/485/422 interfaces. Other internal I/O includes 4x USB 2.0, PS/2, 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus.

The 146 x 101mm SBC ships with a watchdog, an RTC with battery, a wide-range 9-35V DC input, and a cooler fan. It supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.

Specifications listed for the LE-37N include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” U-series (FCBGA1528 package) with Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics (24 EU); defaults to Core i7-8565UE with 4x octa-threaded cores @ 1.7GHz (4.4GHz Turbo); 8MB cache; 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W)

Memory — up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual sockets

Storage: 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0,1 and Intel Rapid Storage Technology mSATA available via mini-PCIe (see farther below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I210-AT and 1219LM with AMT 12.0)

Display/media: HDMI port LVDS (18/24-bit, single/dual channel) DVI DisplayPort or choice of VGA header or second LVDS LCD inverter Triple display support Realtek ALC262 HD audio mic-in, line-out

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports 4x USB 2.0 interfaces RS232 DB9 port 1x RS-232, 2x RS232/422/485 8-bit GPIO PS/2, SMBus

Expansion: Mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/Bluetooth

Other features – Watchdog; RTC with battery; cooling fan

Power — 9-24V DC

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions — 146 x 101mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Linux or Windows



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LE-37N. More information may be found in Commell’s LE-37N announcement and product page.