3.5-inch SBC showcases octa-core Snapdragon 660

Winmate’s 3.5-inch “IQ30” SBC runs Android 9.0 on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 with up to 4GB LPDDR4, LAN with optional PoE, 802.11ac, M.2 with SIM, 3x USB, and touchscreen support.



Winmate has posted a product page for an IQ30 SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 (SDA660). This is the first 3.5-inch spin we have seen of the 14nm fabricated SoC, which combines 4x 2.2GHz Kryo cores, 4x 1.84GHz cores, and a 650MHz Adreno 512 GPU. There are also Spectra and Hexagon co-processors, with the latter offering AI support.





IQ30

Other Snapdragon 660 boards include Smart Wireless’ Inforce 6560 Pico-ITX SBC and LGA form-factor Inforce 6503 SoM and two products from Intrinsyc (Lantronix): the 50 x 25mm Open-Q 660 μSOM and the Open-Q 660 HDK dev board. Despite its larger size, the IQ30 lacks several key features of the Inforce 6560 SBC, such as dual MIPI-CSI interfaces and 4K DP signaling on the USB Type-C port. Yet, there are plenty of onboard headers for analog and digital audio, as well as industrial I/O such as DIDO and CANBus. Other highlights include up to 4GB RAM, WiFi-ac, and an M.2 slot with micro-SIM.





IQ30 detail view

(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the IQ30 include:

Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (4x Kryo cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo cores @ 1.8GHz); Adreno 512 GPU; 2x Spectra 160 ISPs; Hexagon DSP

Memory/storage: 3GB or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 32GB MLC flash MicroSD slot

Networking: Fast Ethernet port (USB-based with AX8817A controller) and optional PoE at/af 802.11ac (2.4/5Ghz) Bluetooth 5.0 NFC 3x antennas (WiFi/BT/NFC) Optional cellular via M.2 with micro-SIM (see expansion) Optional 1x or 2x GbE ports (via USB 3.1 Type-C) PoE header with optional PoE add-on (ACC-1S70) with GbE and RS-485 transceiver ports

Media I/O: LVDS (via MIPI-DSI) Optional eDP (via MIPI-DSI) Touch (USB-based) FFC interface with 2x backlight 2x light bar I/Os Line-out, mic, speaker headers 2x DMIC Analog mic header 2x speaker header

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports USB Type-C port 3 x USB 2.0 RS232/422/485 com port RS232 CANBus with isolation (CANH, CANL, 5V) UART DIDO (6 DI, 6 DO, GND, 5V) GPIO for 5 key OSD GPIO for membrane Debug 5V and 3.3V output headers

Expansion — M.2 slot (PCIe with USB); micro-SIM slot

Other features — RTC; SW burning switch

Power — 12V DC input (optional terminal block)

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (3.5-inch)

Operating system — Android 9.0

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IQ30. More information may be found on Winmate’s product page.