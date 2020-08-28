All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3.5-inch SBC showcases octa-core Snapdragon 660

Aug 28, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 175 views

Winmate’s 3.5-inch “IQ30” SBC runs Android 9.0 on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 with up to 4GB LPDDR4, LAN with optional PoE, 802.11ac, M.2 with SIM, 3x USB, and touchscreen support.

Winmate has posted a product page for an IQ30 SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 (SDA660). This is the first 3.5-inch spin we have seen of the 14nm fabricated SoC, which combines 4x 2.2GHz Kryo cores, 4x 1.84GHz cores, and a 650MHz Adreno 512 GPU. There are also Spectra and Hexagon co-processors, with the latter offering AI support.



IQ30

Other Snapdragon 660 boards include Smart Wireless’ Inforce 6560 Pico-ITX SBC and LGA form-factor Inforce 6503 SoM and two products from Intrinsyc (Lantronix): the 50 x 25mm Open-Q 660 μSOM and the Open-Q 660 HDK dev board. Despite its larger size, the IQ30 lacks several key features of the Inforce 6560 SBC, such as dual MIPI-CSI interfaces and 4K DP signaling on the USB Type-C port. Yet, there are plenty of onboard headers for analog and digital audio, as well as industrial I/O such as DIDO and CANBus. Other highlights include up to 4GB RAM, WiFi-ac, and an M.2 slot with micro-SIM.



IQ30 detail view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the IQ30 include:

  • Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (4x Kryo cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo cores @ 1.8GHz); Adreno 512 GPU; 2x Spectra 160 ISPs; Hexagon DSP
  • Memory/storage:
    • 3GB or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 32GB MLC flash
    • MicroSD slot
  • Networking:
    • Fast Ethernet port (USB-based with AX8817A controller) and optional PoE at/af
    • 802.11ac (2.4/5Ghz)
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • 3x antennas (WiFi/BT/NFC)
    • Optional cellular via M.2 with micro-SIM (see expansion)
    • Optional 1x or 2x GbE ports (via USB 3.1 Type-C)
    • PoE header with optional PoE add-on (ACC-1S70) with GbE and RS-485 transceiver ports
  • Media I/O:
    • LVDS (via MIPI-DSI)
    • Optional eDP (via MIPI-DSI)
    • Touch (USB-based) FFC interface with 2x backlight
    • 2x light bar I/Os
    • Line-out, mic, speaker headers
    • 2x DMIC
    • Analog mic header
    • 2x speaker header
  • Other I/O:
    • 2x USB 2.0 host ports
    • USB Type-C port
    • 3 x USB 2.0
    • RS232/422/485 com port
    • RS232
    • CANBus with isolation (CANH, CANL, 5V)
    • UART
    • DIDO (6 DI, 6 DO, GND, 5V)
    • GPIO for 5 key OSD
    • GPIO for membrane
    • Debug
    • 5V and 3.3V output headers
  • Expansion — M.2 slot (PCIe with USB); micro-SIM slot
  • Other features — RTC; SW burning switch
  • Power — 12V DC input (optional terminal block)
  • Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (3.5-inch)
  • Operating system — Android 9.0

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IQ30. More information may be found on Winmate’s product page.

