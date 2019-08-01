3.5-inch SBC runs Linux or Android on i.MX8M

Ibase unveiled a 3.5-inch “IBR210” SBC that runs Yocto v2.5 Linux or Android 9 on a dual- or quad -A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 3GB soldered LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4K-ready HDMI 2.0, MIPI, LVDS, GbE, USB 3.0, M.2, and mini-PCIe.



Ibase announced a 3.5-inch SBC built around NXP’s up to 1.5GHz i.MX8M SoC. The IBR210 is designed for “multiple signage” displays at airports, train and bus stations, and shopping malls, as well as HMI passenger information applications. There’s a wide standard operating range of 0 to 70°C, as well as an optional -40 to 85°C SKU.







IBR210, front and back

The IBR210, which follows last year’s i.MX6-based, 3.5-inch Ibase IBR117 SBC, joins other only a few other 3.5-inch i.MX8M SBCs such as Seco’s SBC-C20 . The i.MX8M holds the same broad middle ground among the 64-bit i.MX8-family SoCs that the i.MX6 held in the 32-bit era. The SBC supports both the Dual and Quad i.MX8M models with Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.5GHz.

The i.MX8M integrates a Cortex-M4F real-time core and a Vivante GC7000Lite/GC7000VLX GPU. Unlike the newer, faster i.MX8M Mini, the i.MX8M supports 4K video with HDR. The IBR210 ships with BSPs for Yocto v2.5 and Android 9, both with Linux Kernel 4.14.62.







IBR210 and detail views

The IBR210 lacks the Seco SBC-C20’s CAN port, real-time clock, antenna connections, and extensive digital audio support. Yet, it features LPDDR4 RAM, a watchdog, more USB 3.0 connections, and standard, rather than optional, LVDS. You also get a mini-PCIe slot in addition to M.2, as well as a wide-range power input.

The SBC ships with soldered 3GB LPDDR4 RAM, 8GB to 64GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Media features include an HDMI 2.0a port, LVDS on an FHD connector, and MIPI-DSI and -CSI headers. You also get 4x USB 3.0 (2x on coastline ports), a micro-USB OTG port, and single GbE and serial ports, among other I/O.

Specifications listed for the IBR210 include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Dual or Quad (2x or 4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.5GHz); Vivante GC7000Lite GPU; VPU; Cortex-M4F @ 266MHz

Memory/storage: 3GB LPDDR4 RAM soldered 8GB to 64GB eMMC MicroSD slot

Networking/wireless — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a port for up to [email protected] with HDR Dual-channel LVDS (via FHD) MIPI-DSI header 2x MIPI-CSI headers Audio I/O header Backlight support (3/5/12V @ 1A)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports 2x USB 3.0 headers Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port RS-232/422/485 DB9 COM port 3x 2-wire UART headers (1x for debug) I2C header 8x GPIO

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot (USB, SDIO, UART, PCIe) Mini-PCIe slot with SIM socket

Other features — Watchdog; 3x LEDs

Power — 12-24V DC input; power button

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C; optional -40 to 85°C; 10%~90% (non-condensing) humidity resistance

Dimensions — 147 x 102mm (3.5-inch)

Operating system — Yocto v2.5 and Android 9 BSPs with Linux Kernel 4.14.62.

In addition to the 3.5-inch Seco SBC-C20 referenced at top, other i.MX8M based SBCs include Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M, Arrow’s 96Boards CE Extended Thor96, SolidRun’s HummingBoard Pulse, and the armStone MX8M from F&S. There are also sandwich-style carrier boards sold as SBCs such as CompuLab’s SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit and Variscite’s VAR-DT8MCustomBoard SBC.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IBR210. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

