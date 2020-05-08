3.5-inch SBC offers Ryzen V1000 and up to four GbE ports



Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch “CAPA13R” SBC features AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and offers quad display support, 2x M.2 slots, and up to 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports.



Axiomtek has launched a 3.5-inch SBC that offers a choice of two quad-core members of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 family: the 3.35GHz/3.8GHz V1807B and 2.0GHz/3.6GHz V1605B. The CAPA13R is only the second 3.5-inch SBC with a Ryzen Embedded SoC we’ve seen after Seco’s SBC-C90.







CAPA13R, front and back

CAPA13R and detail view

Ryzen Embedded V1000 models

Processor — AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 (quad-core V1807B or V1605B) with Radeon Vega GPUs

Memory — Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 2400MHz (V1605B) or 3200MHz (V1807B) via a single socket

Storage: SATA 3.0 slot SATA available via M.2 B-key (see expansion below)

Networking — 2x or 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports; wireless via M.2 E-key (see below)

Display/media I/O: DisplayPort 2x HDMI ports LVDS (18/24-bit single/dual-channel) 4x independent displays HD audio codec with optional audio I/O add-on

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 (i.e. 3.0) host ports 2x USB 2.0 headers RS232/422/485 header RS232 header 8x GPIO; SMBus (I2C compatible)

Expansion: M.2 B-key 2242/3042 with SATA, USB 2.0, PCIe x2 M.2 E-key 2230 with PCIex1, USB2.0

Other features — TPM 2.0; watchdog; hardware monitoring; Lithium 3V/220 mAh battery; optional fan

Operating temperature — -20 to 60°C with 10% – 95%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance

Power — 12V DC pin header input

Dimensions — 146 x 104mm (3.5-inch)

Operating system — Windows 10

The 146 x 104 mm CAPA13R is aimed at medical imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, digital signage, kiosks/POI, and thin clients. The announcement mentions only Windows support, but if this is the right feature mix for you, it’s probably worth the extra effort to load Linux, which is well supported by the V1000. Previous V1000-based products from Axiomtek include the DSP600-211 signage player, which supports Linux.Like the DSP600-211, but unlike Seco’s SBC-C90 and most V1000 models we’ve seen, the CAPA13R is limited to 16GB DDR4 instead of 32GB. Overall, the Seco board has a richer set of features, but the CAPA13R stands out with its optional 4x GbE ports (2x standard) and -20 to 60°C support. Other features include SATA, quad-display support, dual M.2 slots, dual coastline USB 3.0 ports, and a TPM chip.Specifications listed for the CAPA13R include:



Further information

The CAPA13R is available now at an undisclosed price.


