3.5-inch SBC features Rockchip PX30

Techvision’s “3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A” SBC runs Android 8.1 on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC plus dual HD displays with a choice of HDMI, LVDS, DSI, and eDP.



Shenzhen-based Techvision has announced the first 3.5-inch SBC we have seen that features Rockchip’s PX30 SoC. The 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329 supports car infotainment, retail POS, and digital signage applications. Farther below we also summarize some of Techvision’s recent RK3399 based boards, including a new SMARC module.







3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329

Rockchip’s PX30 is equipped with 4x cores based on Arm’s power-sipping, 64-bit Cortex-A35 architecture. There is also a 3D graphics ready Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and a video output chip for dual independent HD displays.

So far, the only PX30-based SBCs we have seen have been two sandwich-style products from Adlink that are built around its LEC-PX30 SMARC module. In February Adlink announced the I-Pi SMARC Dev Kit and this week unveiled the ROScube Pico Development Kit, which is also available in an Intel Atom version. Both products run Linux and the ROScube Pico also ships with Adlink’s Neuron SDK based on Robot Operating System (ROS 2).

The 146 x 105mm 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A, which we saw on CNXSoft, ships with Android 8.1, but you could probably load Linux on it without a problem. The SBC ships with 2GB or 4GB DDR3L RAM, 8GB to 64GB eMMC, and a microSD slot.

The SBC supports dual independent HD displays from a choice of HDMI, dual-channel LVDS, and 2x eDP interfaces. One of the eDP interfaces can be used instead for MIPI-DSI. You also get a backlight header, an optional touch-panel, an audio jack, and a pair of 2W speakers.

The 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A is further equipped with a 10/100 Ethernet port and an optional wireless module with dual-band 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 BLE. There are 4x USB 2.0 host ports and 2x or 3x USB 2.0 headers, depending on whether you go for the optional micro-USB OTG port.

Other onboard headers include 2x RS-232, 2x GPIO, and a single analog input. A mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by a SIM card slot. The board has a 12V/2A input and a watchdog and operates at 0 to 60°C or 0 to 85°C, depending on different citations. It is likely that both versions are available.



Other recent Techvision products

In February, Techvision launched a SMARC2.0 RK3399 module that runs Debian Linux or Android 7.1 on a Rockchip RK3399. Equipped with up to 4GB LPDDR3 and up to 64GB eMMC, the 82 x 70mm SMARC module offers extended temperature and triple independent display support. The module is available with a SMARC2.0-RK3399-TVI2317A carrier board.







SMARC2.0 RK3399 (left) and loaded onto the SMARC2.0-RK3399-TVI2317A carrier

Techvision offers a variety of 3.5-inch boards based on the RK3399, RK3399Pro, RK3288, and RK3188. Other products include Rockchip-based rugged tablets and touch-panels and several Linux-driven routers. Some of the routers are based on Rockchip SoCs and others on Intel chips, including a Gemini Lake based TVI1506X . The company says it has been shipping globally for 15 years.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A. More information may be found on Techvision’s product page.