3.5-inch SBC features Intel Gemini Lake

Ibase has launched a 3.5-inch “IB822” SBC with an Intel Gemini Lake SoC with 16GB DDR4, 2x SATA, 2x GbE, triple displays, and 2x M2 expansion slots.



Ibase’s IB822, which is not to be confused with its similarly 3.5-inch, circa-2008 IB882 SBC running the Atom Z500 or the more recent, Apollo Lake based IB818 3.5-inch model, features the latest Intel Atom class Gemini Lake system-on-chips. This is the first Gemini Lake 3.5-inch SBC we’ve seen, and the only SBC aside from Hardkernel’s Odroid-H2 SBC. Meanwhile, the delayed, Gemini Lake based LattePanda Delta SBC is available for pre-order starting at $385 with shipments expected in August.







IB822, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



No OS support was listed for the IB822, but the IB818 supports Ubuntu and Windows. You get a choice of a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.8GHz Pentium Silver J5005 and dual-core, 2.0GHz/2.7GHz Celeron J4005 with 10W TDPs. Much of the performance improvement over the similarly 14nm Goldmont core based Apollo Lake comes from the SoCs’ 4MB cache sizes, up from 1MB to 2MB for Apollo Lake.

Display support is improved over the Apollo Lake based IB818, which has HDMI 1.4 and dual LVDS interfaces. Here, you get triple simultaneous displays with HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort, and either eDP or 18/24-bit single/dual-channel LVDS. You also get dual M.2 slots instead of dual mini-PCIe.







IB822 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Like the IB818, the IB822 supports up to 8GB RAM, but this time it’s faster 2400MHz DDR4 and there are dual sockets so you can start with 4GB and expand later. Other features include 2x SATA III, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and a COM port. Internally, there are 2x USB 2.0, 3x RS-232, and DIO. As before, there’s a wide-range 12-24V DC input.

Specifications for the IB822 include:

Processor — Intel “Gemini Lake” : Pentium Silver J5005 (4x 14nm cores @ 1.5GHz/2.8GHz burst); Intel UHD Graphics 605 (18EUs @ 800MHz); 10W TDP Celeron J4005 (2x 14nm cores @ 2:00GHz/2.7GHz burst); Intel UHD Graphics 600 (12EUs @ 750MHz; 10W TDP

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR4-2400 via 2x SODIMMs

Storage — 2x SATA III (6Gbps)

Media: HDMI 2.0a port DisplayPort eDP or 18/24-bit single/dual-channel LVDS Intel HD Audio and Realtek ALC233-VB2-CG Class-D speaker amplifier

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel 210AT via PCIe)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 RS232/422/485 port (DB9) 3x RS-232 DIO

Expansion — 2x M.2 slots (B-key 2242 and E-key 2230)

Other features — Watchdog; hardware monitoring; iSMART 3.5

Power — 12-24V DC input; 12V/1.58A consumption with Celeron and 8GB

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C with humidity resistance

Dimensions — 147 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)



Further information

The IB822 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s IB822 announcement and product page.