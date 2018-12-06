3.5-inch SBC features Intel Coffee Lake chips

Commell’s 3.5-inch “LS-37L” SBC showcases Intel’s 8th Gen Core CPUs with triple displays, up to 16GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 4x USB 3.1, 6x serial, and a mini-PCIe slot.



In August, Commell launched the LV-67X, one of the first industrial Mini-ITX boards with Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” CPUs. Now, it has followed up with a Coffee Lake based 3.5-inch LS-37L board. The SBC has the same FCLGA1151 socket, supporting up to 6-core, 65W TDP Coffee Lake S-series processors such as the 3.1GHz/4.3GHz Core i5-8600.

Commell lists only Windows drivers on the product page, but the user manual notes support for Linux. The company also recently announced a Coffee Lake based, PICMG 1.3 form factor FS-A79 board.







LS-37L and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The only other 3.5-inch (146 x 101mm) Coffee Lake board we’ve seen is Avalue’s ECM-CFS . Like that board, the LS-37L has a 0 to 60°C range and supports up to 16GB DDR4 (2666MHz). Other features are very close, with the main difference being the LS-37L’s wide-range 9-25V supply in place of a standard 12V input. The LS-37L also offers more USB and serial headers and adds a PS/2 interface, an RTC with battery, an LCD inverter, and a SIM slot. However, it lacks the Avalue board’s ACPI power management and optional TPM.

Like the ECM-CFS, Commell’s board features triple display support, but instead of dual HDMI ports plus LVDS you get a choice of two configurations. The standard LS-37L model supplies an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and internal DVI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces. The LS-37LT SKU replaces the DisplayPort with a second VGA or LVDS header.







LS-37L detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The LS-37L is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x SATA III, 4x USB 3.1, and a single RS-232 COM port. Internal I/O includes 3x RS232/422/485, 2x RS-232, and GPIO. Like the Avalue SBC, Commell’s board provides a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support. Yet, the slot also supports other mini-PCIe cards, and there’s a SIM slot for wireless.

Specifications listed for the LS-37L include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” Core, Celeron, and Pentium CPUs up to 65W (FCLGA1151 socket); Intel HD Graphics Gen9 and Intel Q370 chipset

Memory — Up to 16GB DDR4 (2666MHz) via 1x SODIMM

Storage — 2x SATA 3.0; mSATA via mini-PCIe

Display/media: HDMI port DisplayPort (LS-37L) or second VGA or LVDS header (LS-37LT) LVDS, VGA, and DVI headers LCD inverter Triple-display support Audio mic-in/line-in and line-out jacks (Realtek ALC262)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I211AT and 1219LM); LM port supports iAMT 12.0

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 ports Gen 2 4x USB 2.0 headers 4x RS-232 (includes 1x COM port) 2x RS232/422/485 headers GPIO SMBus, PS/2

Expansion — Mini-PCIe slot (mSATA/PCIe); SIM slot

Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery

Power — 9-25V DC input

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions — 146 x 101mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Windows 10 drivers; supports Linux



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LS-37L SBC. More information may be found in Commell’s LS-37L announcement and product page.

