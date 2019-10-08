3.5-inch SBC cranks it up with Whiskey Lake

Ibase’s 3.5-inch “IB919” SBC runs Ubuntu or Windows on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SATA, 2x M.2, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and triple display support.



Ibase unveiled a 3.5-inch SBC with Intel’s up to quad-core 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE with 15-year guaranteed availability. The Ubuntu-ready IB919 follows an earlier 6th/7th Gen U-series IB917 3.5-inch SBC with U-series options limited to dual cores. The IB919 adds a USB Type-C port with DP support and updates USB to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2. It also switches from mini-PCIe to M.2 expansion, among other enhancements.







IB919, front and back

There are two different SKUs – AF and EF — that appear to differ only by their processor, the AF’s additional support for iAMT 11.6 remote management, and the type of Intel GbE controllers used, as shown in the spec list farther below. The AF series supports the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE and i5-8365U (1.6GHz/4.1GHz). The EF series supports the dual-core, quad-thread 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145U and 2.0GHz, dual-core, dual-thread Celeron 4305UE. They all offer Intel UHD Graphics 620 and configurable TDPs of 12.5W to 25W.

The IB919 supports up to 32GB DDR4 and offers dual SATA III slots and an M.2 M-Key slot with NVMe storage support. There’s also an M.2 E-Key for wireless, including support for Intel Integrated Connectivity (CNVi) WiFi/Bluetooth modules.







IB919 with optional heatsink (left) and detail view

Triple simultaneous displays are supported via a DisplayPort and a USB 3.1 Type-C port with DP support. The announcement suggests you get a choice of eDP or LVDS, but both interfaces are shown on the detail view so this perhaps means that you can only use one of the two interfaces at once.

In addition to the Type-C and 4x USB 3.1 host ports, there’s a DB9-configured RS232/422/485 port as well as additional RS232, USB 2.0, and DIO headers. You also get HD audio, TPM 2.0, and a watchdog. Other features include 0 to 60°C support, a 9-24V DC input, and an optional heatsink.

Specifications listed for the IB919 include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” UE-series Core and Celeron (2x or 4x core @ up to 2.0GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Gen 9.5 HD Graphics with 24 EU); 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W)

Memory — up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4

Storage – 2x SATA III; M.2 M-Key 2280 with NVMe support

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (PCIe with Intel I219LM (model AF) or I219V (model EF) with I211AT)

Display/media: 2x DisplayPort (DP and via USB Type-C) eDP and/or LVDS Triple independent display support Audio I/O (Realtek ALC269 HD audio) with class-D amp

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports at up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Type-C port with USB and DP support 2x USB 2.0 RS232/422/485 port 3x RS232 4-in, 4-out DIO

Expansion: M.2 M-Key 2280 slot with NVMe support (see storage above) M.2 E-Key 2230 slot with CNVi support

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; TPM 2.0, 15-year availability; iAMT 11.6 only on AF models; optional heatsink and cable kit

Power — 9-24V DC input and 24V input; consumes 2.24 to 2.25A at 12V with 16GB

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C; 90% humidity (non-condensing at 60°C)

Dimensions — 147 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10

Other 3.5-inch Whiskey Lake-UE and/or U boards include Commell’s LE-37N, Congatec’s Conga-JC370, and ASRock’s SBC-350. Other recent Ibase boards with the 3.5-inch, 147 x 102mm form factor include its Gemini Lake-based IB822.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IB919. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page. At publication time, the product page pointed incorrectly to the datasheet for Ibase’s recent 3.5-inch IB918 SBC equipped with the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000. The correct datasheet may be found here.