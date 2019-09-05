3.5-inch SBC and embedded PC feature Whiskey Lake-UE

Vecow unveiled an “EMBC-3000” 3.5-inch SBC with SUMIT expansion and an “SPC-5200” embedded PC with PoE that run Linux or Win 10 on Whiskey Lake-UE CPUs. I/O includes 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x SATA, 2x GbE, 2x mini-PCIe, and triple displays.



Taiwan-based embedded vendor Vecow has been making Intel-based computers for years, dating back to the circa-2011, Intel Ivy Bridge based SPC-5200. Its latest creations include a 3.5-inch form-factor EMBC-3000 SBC and a compact SPC-5200 embedded computer built around Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE processors with 15W TDPs.







EMBC-3000 (left) and SPC-5200

(click images to enlarge)



Vecow never says the EMBC-3000 SBC is inside the SPC-5200, but that would appear to be the case considering that the the feature list is very similar and the products were announced together. Other 3.5-inch Whiskey Lake-U and/or UE boards — UE is the embedded long-lifespan version — include Commell’s LE-37N , Congatec’s Conga-JC370 , and ASRock’s SBC-350

The EMBC-3000 and SPC-5200 run Linux or Windows 10 on the full range of Whiskey Lake-UE Core and Celeron processors, led by the quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz Core i7-8665UE with 8MB cache and 24-EU Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics. Both provide extended temperature ranges for applications including intelligent control, machine vision, in-vehicle computing, factory automation, gaming, AGV/AGR, and other Industrial 4.0 and AIoT applications.



EMBC-3000

The EMBC-3000 SBC supports up to 32GB DDR4, and offers coastline ports including 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports at up to 10Gbps. There’s also a 4K-ready DisplayPort and an HD-ready DVI-D port.







EMBC-3000 port view







EMBC-3000 (left) and with stacked SUMIT expansion cards

(click images to enlarge)



Internally, the SBC provides an HD-ready LVDS connection, as well as 2x SATA III, 4x RS232/422/485, 2x USB 2.0, audio, and GPIO. One mini-PCIe slot supports mSATA while the other is accompanied by a 4G-ready SIM slot. The 146 x 102mm SBC supports -40 to 85°C temperatures and has a 9-48V DC input with ignition control.Only the high-end Core i7-8665UE model supports the stackable SUMIT expansion scheme, which was announced 11 years ago, but has had limited adoption in recent years. There were a number of SUMIT boards that appeared about a decade ago, including Versalogic’s Intel Atom based Ocelot SBC. The i7-8665UE model provides optional SUMIT A and B interfaces for expansion 10GbE, GbE, PCIe/graphics, USB adaptor, and video cards.

Specifications listed for the EMBC-3000 include:

Processor — Intel 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” UE-series Core and Celeron (2x or 4x core @ up to 2.0GHz); Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics (24 EU); 15W TDP (configurable TDP of 12.5W to 25W)

Memory — up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual sockets

Storage: 2x SATA 3.0 with power connector mSATA available via mini-PCIe (see farther below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel I210 and 1219LM with AMT 12.0) with WoL and PXE

Display/media: DisplayPort up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz LVDS (24-bit, dual channel) at up to 1920 x 1200 with backlight connector DVI-D at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz Triple independent display support Mic-in, line-out interfaces (Realtek ALC892 HD audio)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports at up to 10Gbps 2x USB 2.0 4x RS232/422/485 GPIO, fan connector

Expansion: 2x mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB) slots (1x with mSATA support, 1x with SIM card slot) Optional SUMIT A and B connectors on i7-8665UE model for stackable 10GbE, GbE, PCIe/graphics, USB adaptor, or video cards

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; 2x LEDs; optional TPM, heatsink, heatspreader, cables

Power — 9-48V DC; ATX connector; power and reset buttons; ignition control (16 Model)

Operating temperatures — -40 to 85°C; 5% to 95% humidity, non-condensing

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Linux or Windows 10



SPC-5200

The fanless, 246.1 x 53.8 x 44.0mm SPC-5200 supports the same 32GB DDR4 as the EMBC-3000 and offers the same external ports. In addition, it expresses the 4x RS232/422/485 interfaces as DB9 ports and offers dual GbE PoE ports for 6x GbE ports overall. There’s also a DIO port with 16 isolated interfaces (8x DI, 8x DO).







SPC-5200, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Internally, there’s a SATA III bay and a mini-PCIe-based mSATA II slot. A second mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by a SIM slot and dual antenna mounts. Two external 3-pin terminal blocks provide the 9-48V input and a remote switch.

Other features are the same as the SBC except the operating range is a slightly narrower -40 to 70°C. The SPC-5200 also adds shock (50G half-sine, 11ms per IEC 60068-2-27) and vibration resistance (5Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axis). Options include DIN-rail and VESA mounting, power adapters, and 4G/GPS and WiFi/BT modules with antennas.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EMBC-3000 SBC and SPC-5200 computer. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and the

EMBC-3000 and SPC-5200 product pages.