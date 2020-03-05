3.5-inch i.MX6 SBC wants to power your vending machine

3.5-inch i.MX6 SBC wants to power your vending machineMar 5, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 2877 views
Nexcom’s Embux subsidiary has launched a 3.5-inch “EBC3A1-1G Y0” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX6 and offers wide-range power, -20 to 65°C support, dual CAN, and dual mini-PCIe slots.
The growing adoption of NXP’s i.MX8 SoCs has finally slowed the spread of its mighty i.MX6, which dominated mid-range, Arm-based embedded Linux devices for much of the last decade. But if your main goals are low cost, low power consumption, and gobs of interfaces, there’s still a lot to like about the venerable i.MX6. Nexcom’s Taiwan-based Embux subsidiary has launched an i.MX6-based 3.5-inch board, which is called the EBC3A1-1G Y0 on the Nexcom website and EBC 3A1-1G on the Embux site.
EBC3A1-1G Y0
Nexcom is aiming the EBC3A1-1G Y0 at automated vending machines, parking kiosks, charging stations, and ATMs. Industrial automation and in-vehicle applications are also mentioned. The 146 X 102mm SBC loads up the 1GHz i.MX6 DualLite and ships as a default with a Linux stack based on Yocto Daisy 1.5.2, with Windows Embedded Compact 7 available as a “customization.”
ICM-3011
The 146 X 102mm EBC3A1-1G Y0 is a larger, but similarly featured, version of the Embux-built, 146 x 72mm ICM-3011, which is resold by OnLogic (formerly Logic Supply). OnLogic also offers an i.MX6-based Embux board called the ICM-2010 that uses the smaller Pico-ITX form factor and is available in an ICS-2010 mini-PC version.
The EBC3A1-1G Y0 ships with 1GB RAM and 4GB eMMC and offers coastline ports, including 2x USB 2.0, micro-USB OTG, GbE, and HDMI. There’s an LVDS interface, and multiple serial, USB, CAN, and GPIO headers.
EBC3A1-1G Y0 (left) and Embux block diagram for EBC 3A1 Series
Two mini-PCIe slots are accompanied by a SIM slot. The SBC has a -20 to 65°C operating range and a 10.8-26.4V DC input.
Specifications listed for the EBC3A1-1G Y0 include:
- Processor – NXP i.MX6 DualLite (2x Cortex-A9 cores @ 1GHz; Vivante GPU
- Memory:
- 1GB DDR3-800 RAM
- 8MB NOR flash
- 4GB eMMC NAND flash
- Micro-SD slot
- Networking — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port
- Media I/O:
- HDMI port at up to 1920 x 1080
- 18/24-bit LVDS
- Audio out jack
- Audio line-in header
- 2x 1W speaker wafer
- Other I/O:
- 2x USB 2.0 host ports
- 2x USB 2.0 headers
- Micro-USB OTG port
- RS-485 (3.5mm terminal block)
- 4x RS-232 headers (8 wire)
- 2x RS-232 headers (4 wire)
- 2x CAN headers
- 8x GPIO
- Expansion — 2x mini-PCIe slots (full or half); SIM card socket
- Other features — Watchdog; reset button
- Power — 10.8-26.4V DC input; about 3.5W consumption; optional 60W adapter
- Operating temperature — -20 to 65°C (-20 to 55°C “with 3D play application”); supports 5%~95% relative humidity, non-condensing
- Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (3.5-inch)
- Operating system — Yocto “Daisy” Linux 1.6.2; WEC7 on special request
Further information
The EBC3A1-1G Y0 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement, as well as Nexcom’s EBC3A1-1G Y0 product page and Embux’s EBC 3A1-1G product page.
