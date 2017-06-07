3.5-inch Apollo Lake SBC offers four USB 3.0 ports

Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch, extended temp “CAPA312” SBC offers Apollo Lake SoCs, dual GbE ports, dual mini-PCIe slots, SATA and HDMI ports, and four USB 3.0 ports.



The CAPA312 is a more advanced version of Axiomtek’s recent CAPA318, a 3.5-inch board that similarly offers the dual-core Celeron N3350 and quad-core Pentium N4200 from Intel’s latest Apollo Lake generation. The SBC is designed for “performance-driven IoT/M2M related applications such as industrial automation, self-service terminals, digital signage, POS/kiosk displays, and medical.” No OS support was listed for the board, which should easily run Linux or Windows.







CAPA312, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Whereas the earlier CAPA318 offers VGA and LVDS connections, the CAPA312 instead pairs the LVDS with an HDMI port and supplies optional VGA and eDP. There is no longer mention of dual display support, however. The CAPA312 provides 4x USB 3.0 coastline ports and 2x USB 2.0 internal interfaces compared to the CAPA318’s 2x USB 3.0 ports and 4x USB 2.0 interfaces.

The CAPA312 adds a pair of RS-232/422/485 interfaces along with the earlier pair of RS-232 connections. One of these is expressed via a COM1 DB9 port. The new board adds a TPM security chip, and supports -20 to 60°C operation with an option for -20 to 70°C, which is the standard configuration for the CAPA318.







CAPA312 (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Otherwise the boards are much the same, with up to 8GB DDR3L, dual GbE ports, a SATA III connection, and dual rear-mounted mini-PCIe slots, one of which can be assigned for mSATA. You also get DIO, I2C, SMBus, audio I/O, and a watchdog.

Specifications for the CAPA312 include:

Processor — Intel “Apollo Lake” Celeron N3350 (2x cores @ 2.3GHz, 6W TDP) or Pentium N4200 (4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 6W TDP)

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA III (6Gbps); mSATA (via mini-PCIe)

Display: HDMI port 18/24-bit single/dual-channel LVDS Optional VGA port Optional eDP

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports with WoL, PXE boot

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 2x RS-232 (1x coastline port) 2x RS-232/422/485 Audio line-in, line-out, mic-in (Realtek ALC662 HD) DIO (8-channel) I2C; SMBus

Expansion — 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots (1x with mSATA)

Other features — Watchdog; hardware monitoring; TPM 1.2

Power — 12V (AT mode power-on supported); Lithium 3 V/220 mAH battery

Operating temperatures — -20 to 60°C or optional -20 to 70°C

Dimensions — 146 x 104 x 1.6mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Other 3.5-inch Apollo Lake SBCs include Kontron’s 3.5″-SBC-APL, Portwell’s PEB-2773, Advantech’s MIO-5350 and PCM-9366, Litemax’s AECX-APL0, Aaeon’s GENE-APL5, and Avalue’s ECM-APL.



Further information

Axiomtek’s CAPA312 SBC will be available in mid-July. More information may be found on the CAPA312 product page.

