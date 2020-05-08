2MP embedded camera captures high frame rate video

2MP embedded camera captures high frame rate videoMay 8, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 92 views
E-con has launched a $199, 2-megapixel “See3CAM_20CUG” global shutter industrial camera with a USB Type-C interface that can capture monochrome low-light video at [email protected]
Many of E-con Systems’ camera kits target specific Linux-driven embedded boards such as Nvidia Jetson dev kits while others, such as the new See3CAM_20CUG, have a more universal appeal. The 2-megapixel, monochrome global shutter camera provides high frame rate (HFR) imaging for industrial applications including eye tracking and DMS (driver monitoring systems).
See3CAM_20CUG alone and in enclosure
(click images to enlarge)
The See3CAM_20CUG is equipped with an OmniVision 1/2.9″ OV2311 sensor with 3μm x 3μm pixel OmniPixel 3-GS technology. This is the same sensor used in its MIPI CSI-2 connected STEEReoCAM camera for the Jetson TX2 and AGX Xavier. The fixed-focus camera enables [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected] image capture “without any motion blur,” says E-con.
The See3CAM_20CUG is touted for its “High Near-Infrared” capabilities, which can “produce stunning image quality even at the Near Infrared (NIR) regions,” says the company. The camera is equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port and an S-mount (M12) lens holder and outputs in Y16 and Y8 formats.
See3CAM_20CUG exploded view
(click image to enlarge)
The camera measures 35.30 x 35.30 x 29mm with enclosure, but without a lens, and supports -30 to 85°C temperatures. There is also a 6-pin GPIO header and an external hardware trigger input.
The See3CAM_20CUG offers UVC compliant Plug-and-Play support and supports any Ubuntu Linux (14.04, 16.04 & 18.04) or Windows 8.1/10 computer with a USB interface. E-con supplies e-CAMView (Windows) and QtCAM (Linux) apps for video preview and still capture. QtCam is supported by the Linux UVC driver and works with any V4L2 compatible device.
Further information
The See3CAM_20CUG is available in individual samples for an introductory price of $199, due to rise later to $249. More information may be found on E-con Systems’ product/shopping page.
Please comment here...