2MP embedded camera captures high frame rate video

E-con has launched a $199, 2-megapixel “See3CAM_20CUG” global shutter industrial camera with a USB Type-C interface that can capture monochrome low-light video at [email protected]



Many of E-con Systems’ camera kits target specific Linux-driven embedded boards such as Nvidia Jetson dev kits while others, such as the new See3CAM_20CUG, have a more universal appeal. The 2-megapixel, monochrome global shutter camera provides high frame rate (HFR) imaging for industrial applications including eye tracking and DMS (driver monitoring systems).







See3CAM_20CUG alone and in enclosure

(click images to enlarge)



The See3CAM_20CUG is equipped with an OmniVision 1/2.9″ OV2311 sensor with 3μm x 3μm pixel OmniPixel 3-GS technology. This is the same sensor used in its MIPI CSI-2 connected STEEReoCAM camera for the Jetson TX2 and AGX Xavier. The fixed-focus camera enables [email protected] [email protected] , and [email protected] image capture “without any motion blur,” says E-con.

The See3CAM_20CUG is touted for its “High Near-Infrared” capabilities, which can “produce stunning image quality even at the Near Infrared (NIR) regions,” says the company. The camera is equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port and an S-mount (M12) lens holder and outputs in Y16 and Y8 formats.







See3CAM_20CUG exploded view

(click image to enlarge)



The camera measures 35.30 x 35.30 x 29mm with enclosure, but without a lens, and supports -30 to 85°C temperatures. There is also a 6-pin GPIO header and an external hardware trigger input.

The See3CAM_20CUG offers UVC compliant Plug-and-Play support and supports any Ubuntu Linux (14.04, 16.04 & 18.04) or Windows 8.1/10 computer with a USB interface. E-con supplies e-CAMView (Windows) and QtCAM (Linux) apps for video preview and still capture. QtCam is supported by the Linux UVC driver and works with any V4L2 compatible device.