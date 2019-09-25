22-inch AiO touchscreen is powered by RK3288-based Chromebox Mini

AOpen’s fanless “C-Tile 22” all-in-one touchscreen computer for kiosks runs Chrome OS on its Rockchip RK3288 based Chromebox Mini mini-PC and offers an IP65-protected 22-inch HD touchscreen plus GbE, HDMI, and more.



AOpen, which in July launched a 7th Gen Core based Digital Engine DE5500 embedded PC for kiosk and signage, has introduced an all-in-one touchscreen computer for self-service kiosks built around its Rockchip RK3288 based Chromebox Mini mini-PC. The C-Tile 22, which follows earlier C-Tile 19 and C-Tile 15 systems built around the Chromebox Mini, features a 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreen. The system is aimed at self-service kiosk applications including check-in, ticketing, loyalty programs, and wayfinding, as well as a variety of DOOH (Digital Out of Home) applications.







C-Tile 22, front and back

Chromebox Mini, front and back

The Chromebox Mini launched in 2017 as the world’s “smallest enterprise-ready Chromebox.” The fanless 146 x 93 x 24mm mini-PC, which attaches to the back of the C-Tile displays, runs the Linux-based Chrome OS on the 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A17 based Rockchip RK3288C with Mali-T764 GPU. This is a Chromebook approved variant of the RK3288 SoC found on hacker boards such as Asus’ Tinker Board S Both the Chromebox Mini and the C-Tile systems can load up to 4GB of soldered, dual-channel LPDDR3-1600. The Chromebox Mini provides GbE, HDMI, and 3x USB 2.0 ports plus a combo audio jack and a 15-50V DC input. AOpen also sells a larger Chromebox Commercial 2 system with an Intel 8th Gen Kaby Lake Refresh processor that offers 4K and dual-display support.

The C-Tile 22 adds the IP65-protected, 21.5-inch HD touchscreen with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250-nits brightness, 3000:1 contrast, and 25ms response time. You also get 178°/178° viewing angles in Portrait and Landscape modes. The system adds 16GB of eMMC but it loses one of the USB ports and audio jack.







C-Tile 22

The C-Tile 22 features a tamperproof design with a Kensington lock slot and Google TPM security. There are dual WiFi antennas, but no mention of built-in WiFi, which may be one of the “accessories” that are available.

The C-Tile 22 is equipped with a 40W AC 110-240V adapter with 19V input integrated into the chassis. Like the Chromebox Mini there’s a 0 to 40ºC operating range and 90% RH max humidity resistance. The system supports Google Chrome Enterprise applications such as White Glove Service, says AOpen.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the C-Tile 22. More information may be found in AOpen’s announcement and product page.