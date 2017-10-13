21-inch capacitive panel PC taps quad-core Bay Trail SoC

Advantech’s Linux- and Android-ready “PPC-3210SW” panel PC has a quad-core Celeron N2930 and an IP65 protected 21.5-inch capacitive HD touchscreen.



Advantech’s 21-inch PPC-3210SW touch-panel computer runs Linux, Android 4.4, Windows, or Windows Embedded on an Intel “Bay Trail” Celeron N2930 with 4x 1.83GHz cores. The SoC has a 7.5W TDP, helping the system achieve relatively modest 25W consumption when running Windows. In 2015, Advantech tapped a dual-core Atom E3827 Bay Trail SoC for its 10.1-inch TPC-51WP and 15.6-inch TPC-1551WP panel PCs.







PPC-3210SW, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The PPC-3210SW’s 21.5-inch 10-point capacitive touchscreen has 1920 x 1080 resolution and 89 degree viewing angles. The backlit, IP65 protected true flat screen features 300 nits luminance and a 5000:1 contrast ratio.

The PPC-3210SW supports 4GB or 8GB DDR3L RAM, and offers an mSATA bay and an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay. There are optional 500GB and 1TB HDDs, as well as variety of mSATA and SATA SSDs up to 500GB.

A GbE port is onboard, along with single USB 3.0, USB 2.0, RS-232, and RS-232/422/485 ports. Other features include a full-size mini-PCIe slot with an optional WiFi module.

The system has a 12-24V power input and a watchdog. There’s a 0 to 50°C (with SSD) and 0 to 40°C (HDD) temperature range, as well as 10 G peak acceleration (11 ms duration) shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and 5~500Hz, 1Grms (with HDD) vibration resistance compliant with IEC 60068-2-64.

The 558.4 x 349.8 x 56.2mm system has a die-cast aluminum alloy enclosure, and weighs 7.5 Kg. Wall, panel, and stand mounting are available, and an “E-Eye” viewing hole on the rear cover “gives clear indication of system operating status,” says the company. Note that there appear to be several errors on the product page that don’t show up in the specs, such as mentions of a 15-inch screen, 3x USB ports, and dual GbE ports.



Further information

The PPC-3210SW is available with 4GB RAM, and no storage, OS, or options, for $1,350. A pricing configurator is available on Advantech’s PPC-3210SW product page.

