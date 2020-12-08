21.5-inch touch console runs on MediaTek MT8167A

Innocomm’s “Foenix Touch Console” runs Android on a 1.5GHz quad -A35 MediaTek MT8167A and offers a 21.5-inch, HD touchscreen plus an amp, 2x mics, audio I/O, LAN, 2x USB, 802.11ac, BT, and optional NFC, HDMI, and 2MP camera.



Last year Innocomm launched SB30 SoM and SB50 SoM modules based on the quad-core, Cortex-A35 based MediaTek i300 and octa-core -A73 and -A53 MediaTek i500 SoCs, respectively. Now the company has posted a product page for a Foenix Touch Console that runs Android 8.1 or higher on another Cortex-A35 based MediaTek SoC: the MT8167A. The 21.5-inch, Full HD, open frame touch-panel computer is designed for HMI touch panels, interactive kiosks and digital signage, interactive retail consoles, and consoles for fitness equipment.







Foenix Touch Console



The MT8167A is a tablet-oriented sibling to the similarly 1.5GHz, quad -A35 MediaTek 8167s, which is found on Google’s new Coral Dev Board Mini SBC. The MT8167A similarly provides a PowerVR GE8300 GPU, but lacks the more extensive digital audio features of the MediaTek 8167s.

The Foenix ships with 2GB RAM, 8GB flash, and a microSD slot. The system features a 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 PCAP touchscreen accompanied by a dual-channel, 6W, 8ohm amplifier with volume buttons. There are also dual digital microphones, a 3.5mm audio I/O jack, and an optional, 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Foenix is equipped with a 10/100 Ethernet port along with 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, and optional NFC communications. Other features include USB 2.0 host, micro-USB 2.0 device, and optional HDMI 1.4 ports. An RS-232 interface is deployed via a 3.5mm jack. The VESA-mountable, 52.5 x 31.7cm touch panel has a 12VDC/4A power input and power button.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” Foenix Touch Console. More information may be found on Innocomm’s product page.

