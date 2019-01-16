2019 Linux Foundation events include ELC shows in San Diego and Lyon

The Linux Foundation announced its 2019 schedule of events, including new events about Ceph and gRPC. The Embedded Linux Conference will co-locate with the Open Source Summit in San Diego on Aug. 21-23.



Now’s the time to schedule your plans for Linux events, most of which occur under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The LF has revealed its 2019 calendar for conferences, including two new events: Cephalocon, which will explore the world of the Ceph storage standard and gRPC Conf, which covers gPRC Remote Procedure Call technology. In 2018, Linux Foundation events attracted more than 32,000 attendees from more than 11,000 organizations across 113 countries. The LF expects 35,000 participants in 2019.

LinuxGizmos readers will be most interested in the Embedded Linux Conference (ELC). The North American version will take place in in San Diego on Aug. 21-23. ELC Europe, will follow Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. For the first time, the North American ELC event follow the European version’s lead in co-locating with the Open Source Summit.

There was no mention, however, of the Open IoT Summit — a slightly more Internet of Things focused track at ELC. IoT may still be in its early adolescence, but the term seems to be falling out of fashion as marketers have become enamored with the edge computing metaphor.

In another change, LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen (LC3) has been replaced with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Europe and North America and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in Shanghai, China. The latter event, held June 24-26, will be the largest open source conference in China.

Speaking proposals are now being accepted for some of the below events (see link at end). Deadlines for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe proposals are Apr. 2 (North America) and Jul. 1 (Europe).

The Linux Foundation’s 2019 events include:

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) All Member Meeting — Mar. 5-6, Tokyo, Japan — Bi-annual meeting for the open source automotive AGL project.

Open Source Leadership Summit — Mar. 12-14, Half Moon Bay, Calif. — Invitation-only event where "open source leaders convene to drive digital transformation with open source technologies and learn how to collaboratively manage the largest shared technology investment of our time."

gRPC Conf 2019 — Mar. 21, Sunnyvale, Calif. — Debut conference with best practices for developers and topic expert deep dives for gRPC.

Cloud Foundry Summit — Apr. 2-4, Philadelphia, Penn. — Conference for Cloud Foundry contributors, committers, and more.

Open Networking Summit North America — Apr. 3-5, San Jose, Calif. — This "premier open networking event" brings together enterprises, service providers, and cloud providers to discuss topics like SDN, NFV, orchestration, and "the automation of cloud, network, & IoT services."

Linux Storage, Filesystem and Memory Management Summit — Apr. 30 to May 2, San Juan, Puerto Rico — Meeting of kernel subsystem maintainers and other development and research experts to discuss improvements to the Linux filesystem, storage, and memory management subsystems.

Cephalocon — May 19-20, Barcelona, Spain — More than 800 open source storage technologists and adopters will explore all things Ceph.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe — May 20-23, Barcelona, Spain — The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference will attract developers using Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, gRPC, containerd, rkt, CNI, Envoy, Jaeger, Notary, TUF, Vitess, CoreDNS, NATS, Linkerd, Helm, Harbor and etcd.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China — Jun. 24-26, Shanghai, China — The Chinese version of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is joined by the Open Source Summit, which will cover topics including Linux, IoT, blockchain, AI, and networking.

Open Source Summit Japan — Jul. 17-19, Tokyo, Japan — This Japanese version of the Open Source Summit will enable technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information.

Automotive Linux Summit — Jul. 17-19, Tokyo, Japan — A more general automotive Linux conference than the AGL Summit, this Tokyo event will include AGL and other Linux-driven automotive platforms.

Linux Security Summit North America — Aug. 19-21, San Diego, Calif. — This technical forum for collaborating between Linux security developers, researchers, and end users directly precedes and overlaps with the ELC event in San Diego.

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America — Aug. 21-23, San Diego, Calif. — The newly combined ELC and Open Source Summit North America will let embedded developers mingle with the wider open source community and vice versa.

Linux Plumbers Conference — Sep. 9-11, Lisbon, Portugal — This is the place to be for developers "working at all levels of the plumbing layer and beyond." The event sandwiches the Kernel Maintainer Summit (see below).

Kernel Maintainer Summit — Sep. 12, Lisbon, Portugal — The world's leading core kernel developers discuss the state of the existing kernel, plan the next development cycle, and check up on Linus Torvalds' swear jar.

Cloud Foundry Summit Europe — Sep. 11-12, The Hague, The Netherlands — The European edition of the Cloud Foundry love fest goes Dutch.

Open Networking Summit Europe, Sep. 23-25, Antwerp, Belgium — This European version of the Open Networking Summit gathers together "enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem."

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe — Oct. 28-30, Lyon, France — Like ELC N.A., this combo event connects embedded tech with the larger open source world. ELC is the "premier vendor-neutral technical conference where developers working on embedded Linux and industrial IoT products and deployments gather for education and collaboration."

Linux Security Summit Europe — Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, Lyon, France — This European version of LSS directly follows the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe in Lyon.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America — Nov. 18-21, San Diego, Calif. — The North American version of this jumbo combo conference covers Kubernetes and other open cloud technologies.

Open FinTech Forum — Dec. 9, New York City — The FinTech event will be held in the heart of Wall Street (or "belly" would probably be more appropriate) at the new Convene at One Liberty Plaza, which is opening in March. Focusing on the intersection of financial services and open source, Open FinTech Forum will inform CIOs and senior technologists on open source technologies such as AI, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, and Kubernetes/Containers.



Further information

More information on the Linux Foundation 2019 events may be found here. Details will be announced shortly for additional LF events such as the API Strategy & Practice Conference (APIStrat), KVM Forum, and Open Compliance Forum.