$17 RPi HAT features 8-channel ADC and industrial temps

A Raspberry Pi HAT called the “8-channel ADC Board” provides a 10-bit ADC with 8x channels split into voltage divider and zero-ohm jumper configurations.



Burgessworld Custom Electronics has gone to Tindie to sell an “8-Channel ADC Board” Raspberry Pi HAT for $17. The developer created the analog add-on board to “accurately measure voltages and take analog sensor readings” on a high-powered robot project “because I couldn’t find one on the market that met my needs.”







8-Channel ADC Board front and rear views

(click images to enlarge)



The 8-Channel ADC Board features 4x ADC channels configured with a voltage divider to allow measuring up to 14.5VDC, as well as 4x channels configured with zero-ohm jumpers to allow for direct input, says Burgessworld. However, all eight channels can be reconfigured for zero-ohm jumpers, inline-resistors, or in-line capacitors, and the first three can be reconfigured for pull-down resistors or ground-referenced capacitors.

The -40 to 85°C rated add-on board features 3.3V, 5V, and GND connection terminals, with the latter two available for back-powering the Raspberry Pi. There’s also a jumper selectable SPI interface and a $3 stackable header option.

The board is said to conform to the Adafruit Raspberry Pi HAT Reference Design. However, “to turn into true RPi HAT,” you need to add an optional, $2 EEPROM and supporting passive components, says the company.



Further information

The 8-Channel ADC Board from Burgessworld Custom Electronics is available on Tindie starting at $17. More information may be found on the 8-Channel ADC Tindie page.

