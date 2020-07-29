15-inch touch panel PC builds on Raspberry Pi CM3

Comfile’s 15-inch “ComfilePi CPi-A150WR” touch-panel computer is built around a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 and offers an IP65 protected, 1024 x 768 resistive touchscreen pus USB, LAN, serial, and 22x GPIO.



Comfile Technology has added to its line of ComfilePi touch panel computers built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3). The new 15-inch ComfilePi CPi-A150WR follows its earlier, 7-inch ComfilePi CPi-A070WR and 10.2-inch CPi-A102WR.







ComfilePi CPi-A150WR, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



In 2018, we rounded up a variety of Raspberry Pi based all-in-one touch panels , but none were more than 10.2 inches in screen diameter. These included CM3-based panels from Acme, Comfile, Distec, and Sfera Labs and RPi 3 based panels from Janz Tec and MASS. After a quick search, we are not seeing any other 15-inch, Raspberry Pi based touch panel computers, but let us know if we overlooked one.

With the Raspberry Pi CM3 module under the hood, the ComfilePi systems run Raspbian on a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 Broadcom SoC with VideoCore IV GPU plus 1GB of DDR3 RAM. These are the same core specs you would find on the Raspberry Pi 3 SBC.







ComfilePi CPi-A150WR closeup view of ports

(click image to enlarge)



The ComfilePi CPi-A150WR features a 15-inch, 24-bit color LCD with a 1024 x 768-pixel resistive touchscreen. Major ports include 3x USB 2.0 and a single 10/100 Ethernet port. Terminal plug connectors are provided for single RS-232, RS-485, and I2C. There are 22x ESD-protected GPIOs available on a 40-pin header socket.

The CPi-A150WR is further equipped with a stereo audio output, piezo buzzer, and an RTC. The front panel is water resistance per IP65 and the system has a 0 to 70°C operating range.

Like the CPi-A070WR and CPi-A102WR, the system supports AdvancedHMI software based on the .NET framework and the Visual Studio design environment. AdvancedHMI enables the creation of HMIs that are output as “true, fast executables,” says Comfile.

The ComfilePi touch panels can be programmed in C, C++, Java, JavaFX, Javascript, python, C#, vb.net, and emerging languages such as Rust, D, and Nim. It also supports .Net Core 2.0 applications, as well as CODESYS for programming controller applications that comply with the IEC 61131-3 industrial standard.



Further information

The ComfilePi CPi-A150WR, which was announced on Design World Online, is available from Korea-based Comfile Technology for $499 and in North America from Saelig for $567.



