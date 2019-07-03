15-inch HD touch-panel runs on hexa-core Arm SoC



Winmate’s IP65-protected “R15RK3S-PTC3” is a 15-inch HD touch-panel with capacitive touch that runs Android 7.1 on a hexa-core Cortex-A72 and -A53 Arm SoC and offers a GbE port with PoE.



Winmate has posted a product page for a “new” 15-inch, HD touch-panel system for industrial and enterprise use. The R15RK3S-PTC product name and the specs listed for the SoC suggest strongly that the system runs on the popular Rockchip RK3399. The SoC has dual Cortex-A72 cores at up to 2.0GHz and four -A53 cores at up to 1.5GHz. Android 7.1 is listed as the “default” OS.







R15RK3S-PTC3



Although we’ve seen a fair number of 7-inch touch panel computers with Arm processors, such as the last week’s Advantech TPC-71W , 15-inch or larger Arm-based models are less common. The 15-inch projected capacitive multi-touch screen on the R15RK3S-PTC3 has 1024 x 768-pixel resolution, 700:1 contrast ratio, 300cd/m2 brightness, and 80-degree viewing angles. The display is protected against ingress per IP65.

The R15RK3S-PTC3 is equipped with 2GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. The Gigabit Ethernet port has Power-over-Ethernet support listed as IEEE 802.3at (2W) or 802.3af (15W).







R15RK3S-PTC3 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



There’s no mini-PCIe or M.2, but you can presumably hook up WiFi via the USB 3.0 port. There are also USB 2.0, micro-USB-OTG, RS-232/422/485, and micro-HDMI ports. Dual 1W speakers are also onboard

The fanless, VESA-mountable R15RK3S-PTC3 supports 0 to 40°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance. The 352.5 x 276.7 x 45.45mm system has a 12V DC input and typically runs at 13W.







W15FA3S-PTA3



The R15RK3S-PTC3 shares a user manual with an earlier PT Series family W15FA3S-PTA3 P-CAP touch-panel that runs Android 6.0, Linux 4.1.15 with Qt 5.5, or Ubuntu 16.04 on a dual-core NXP i.MX6. The IP65-protected W15RK3S-PTA3 has a larger, higher resolution 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display with 2W speakers, and adds a CANBus port. Yet, in addition to having a slower, older processor, it’s limited to 1GB LPDDR3 with 16GB eMMC and lacks the 15-inch model’s USB 3.0 and micro-HDMI ports.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “new” R15RK3S-PTC3. More information may be found on Winmate’s R15RK3S-PTC3 product page.