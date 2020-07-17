15.6-inch, HD panel PC offers a choice of Apollo or Whiskey Lake via SDM modules

Axiomtek’s 15.6-inch, SDM-style “ITC150WM” panel PC runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of Apollo Lake or Whiskey Lake CPUs. Specs include GbE, up to 2x HDMI, up to 5x USB, and up to 3x M.2.



Axiomtek announced an ITC150WM panel-PC series that use Intel’s Smart Display Module form factor to enable easy CPU swap-outs and maintenance. The ITC150WM-300S incorporates the company’s 100 x 60mm SDM300S Smart Display Module-Short removable compute and I/O module equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC. The ITC150WM-500L instead uses its 175 x 100mm, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake SDM500L Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L), which we covered a year ago. The datasheet lists Win 10 under “optional OS installation,” but Axiomtek informs us that both models have been tested with Ubuntu.







ITC150WM, front and back, with rear view showing ITC150WM-500L model

(click images to enlarge)



Both ITC150WM models are equipped with the same 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display with 10-point projected capacitive touch. The backlit touchscreen provides 300 nits luminance and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The display unit has a pair of 96dB, 1.5W speakers and a standard set of side-mounted ports that are expanded upon with different sets of I/O found on the SDM modules. Standard ports include a push-push microSD slot, HDMI and USB 3.0 ports, and 2x USB 2.0 ports.







SDM300S (left) and SDM500L

(click images to enlarge)



The ITC150WM-300S and its SDM300S module offer a choice of two Apollo Lake SoCs with base clock rates of 1.1GHz: the quad-core Pentium N4200 or dual-core Celeron N3350. The SDM300S provides 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-2400 and 64GB eMMC.

The ITC150WM-500L and SDM500L integrate a 2GHz, dual core Celeron 4305UE or optional, unnamed Intel Core CPU, both from Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake family with 15W TDP. You can load up to 64GB of dual slot DDR4-2400 RAM.







ITC150WM standard side-mount detail view (left) and detail views showing differences on bottom-mount SDM I/O

(click images to enlarge)



Both systems provide a GbE port, a watchdog, and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for WiFi/BT or 4G LTE via their respective SDM modules. The ITC150WM-300S and SDM300S supply 2x additional USB 3.0 ports and dual SMA antenna holes.

The ITC150WM-500L and SDM500L instead add 4x USB 3.0, a USB 3.0 Type C port, a second HDMI port, and dual audio jacks. There is also an M.2 B/M-key 2280 slot that supports an optional 64GB SSD.

The 386 x 40 x 241mm, slim bezel (under 40mm) ITC150WM systems provide dual 12VDC screw lock inputs. The 12VDC input on the display unit supports portrait displays while the input on the SDM card supports landscape. The system supplies a 60W ([email protected])/96W (12V/8A) AC to DC power adapter and offers typical 45W consumption.

The metal-frame system provides IP54 front-panel protection and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 20% – 80%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Options include a 5-megapixel webcam and a wallmount kit.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ITC150WM panel PCs. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement on PR.com and its product page.