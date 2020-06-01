10th Gen Comet Lake computer has GTX GPU and 10 GbE ports

Sintrones’ fanless, Linux-ready “ABOX-5210G” transport PC features an up to 10-core Comet Lake-S CPU, Nvidia graphics, 3x M.2, 2x mini-PCIe, 3x DP, 2x HDMI, 2x SATA, and 10x GbE ports with optional PoE.



Sintrones has announced the second embedded PC we’ve seen with an Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S processor after Vecow’s recent ECX-2000 Series. The fanless ABOX-5210G uses slightly lower powered, but more power-efficient Core TE Comet Lake-S models than the Vecow system, including a 2.0GHz/4.5GHz Core i9-10900TE. There is also a 2GHz/4.6GHz Xeon W-1290TE, which similarly offers 10x dual-threaded cores, 20MB Intel Smart Cache, and a 35W TDP.





ABOX-5210G

The rugged ABOX-5210G, which follows earlier Sintrones transport computers such as the Ryzen Embedded V1000 based ABOX-5100 , integrates an Nvidia Geforce GTX graphics card for AI processing tasks such as “assisting systems in detecting objects, performing basic classification, and alerting drivers,” says Sintrones. The fanless, 260 x 250 x 95mm system supports transportation related “AIoT and Smart Cities” applications including fleet management, surveillance and security, traffic flow analysis, smart parking, autonomous vehicle operations, and passenger information systems for public transport.

Intel recently launched dozens of Comet Lake-S Xeon, Core, Pentium, and Celeron processors that followed an earlier round of embedded, 15W TDP Comet Lake-U models. Despite the 10th Gen nomenclature, which is also used by the 10nm-fabricated Ice Lake platform, Comet Lake uses the same 14nm process and Skylake microarchitecture used by Skylake, Kaby Lake, Coffee Lake, and Coffee Lake Refresh. However, there are improvements in power efficiency, thermal packaging, cache, and performance, and the appearance of the first 10-core Core models. The biggest improvement may be the lower pricing compared to Coffee Lake.

Hyperthreading is available on all the Comet Lake-S processors, and there are overclocking enhancements. On several models, Sintrones lists slightly higher clock rates than Intel does.



The ABOX-5210G gives you a choice of Intel Q470 and W480 chipsets, although the Xeon requires the latter. You can choose from several Nvidia Geforce GTX GPU cards up to a GTX 1660 supporting 1408 CUDA cores. Linux and Windows Embedded are supported.

The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual sockets and offers 2x hot-swappable, 2.5-inch SATA III bays with RAID 0,1,5 support. An M.2 M-key 2280/2242 slot supports SATA.

Additional expansion is available via 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots plus M.2 A-E-key 2230/3030 and M.2 B-key 2240 slots. The expansion slots are accompanied by 2x SIM card sockets and 4x antenna mounts.

The ABOX-5210G supplies 10x GbE ports (9x i210-AT, 1x i219LM with iAMT) with PXE and WoL support. Optionally, you can equip 8x of these ports with rugged M12 railway connectors and/or PoE capability up to 120W total power.

Sintrones does not show us the reverse side of the unit, which presumably supplies 2x of the GbE ports, as well as 4x USB 3.0 ports and 3x DisplayPorts at up to 4096 x 2340 @ 60Hz. You also get 3x RS232/422/485 ports with an option for a fourth. Dual HDMI 2.0b ports are available at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution.

The ABOX-5210G is further equipped with 3x audio jacks, 8x GPI, 4x GPO, a watchdog, and a TPM 2.0 chip. There is a 9-48V DC input with features including power-off delays, vehicle ignition support, and automatic recovery short circuit protection. A 10-minute battery backup kit is optional.

The wall-mountable, 5.3 kg system supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with the GTX 1050TI and GTX 1650 or -40 to 60°C with the GTX 1660 card. Humidity tolerance is listed as 10% to 90% RH (non-condensing). Other ruggedization features include IEC60068-2-64 and MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6 compliant vibration and MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6 rated shock resistance. The system has an EN50155 railway certification.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ABOX-5210G. More information may be found in Sintrones’ announcement and product page.