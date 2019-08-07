10.1-inch WUXGA panel PC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M

Estone has launched a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 “PPC-4310” touch-panel computer that runs Linux or Android on a quad -A53 i.MX8M with up to 4GB LPDDR4, WiFi/BT, and up to 2x GbE ports with PoE.



Estone Technology has begun sampling a frameless panel PC optimized for industrial HMI and control, but also supporting commercial and residential applications including “edge-computing voice interaction.” Estone bills the PPC-4310, which follows its 7-inch, i.MX6-based PPC-4107 panel PC, as “one of the first complete POE touch panel solutions” based on NXP’s 1.5GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The SoC is deployed via Estone’s EMB-2238 Pico-ITX board.







PPC-4310 (left) and EMB-2238

The i.MX8M, which also includes a 3D GPU and 266MHz Cortex-M4 chip, supports Yocto with Linux kernel 4.9, 4.14, Qt, and Wayland. It can also run Ubuntu, as well as Android 8.1 “Oreo” and Android 9 “Pie”. Software support guides for building from source are available on the Estone Wiki , including support for the Amazon AVS (Alexa Voice Service) Device SDK.

The 10.1-inch IPS, projected capacitive touchscreen has WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixel) resolution. It offers 400 nits brightness, a 1300 contrast ratio, 25,000-hour backlight support, and 85-degree viewing angles. The 3mm frameless tempered glass front panel is protected per IP65.







PPC-4310, front and back

The PPC-4310 supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and integrates a microSD slot and an iNAND slot with a default of 8GB storage. A wireless module supplies 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, supported with an antenna jack.

You can choose between one or two GbE ports, one of which has 802.3af/at compliant Power-over-Ethernet. The optional second GbE port is available via a PCIe card. There’s also a 5V DC input that can be swapped out for an optional 9-36V input.

The PPC-4310 is further equipped with a single USB 3.0 OTG Type-C and 2x USB 2.0 ports, as well as 2x USB 2.0 headers. A terminal block interface combines an RS-232/RS-485 port with 2x GPIO, and internal interfaces include RS-232, SPI, I2C, and GPIOs.







PPC-4310 detail view

The announcement mentions MIPI-DSI and -CSI interfaces, but the DSI interface appears to be dedicated to controlling the integrated display along with an I2C touch interface. The datasheet makes no mention of the CSI interface, but it’s listed on the EMB-2238 spec list.

The PPC-4310 builds on the i.MX8M’s extensive digital audio support with a Cirrus Logic CS47L24 smart codec module that drives a dual core, 8-channel digital microphone input with noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). There’s also an optional mono Class D speaker with up 2W (4Ω) output or an optional stereo line-out interface. More details on the audio features, as well as a spec list for the EMB-2238 Pico-ITX SBC, may be found in our earlier EMB-2238 report.

The 256 x 173 x 39.5mm panel PC is provided with more than 10 years of lifespan support and offers a 0 to 60°C operating range with 10 ~ 95% @ 40°C non-condensing humidity resistance. Other features include a watchdog, an RTC with battery, and panel or VESA mounting.



Further information

Samples of the PPC-4310 are available for testing and evaluation at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Estone Technology’s PPC-4310 announcement and product page.